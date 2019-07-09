Smugglers horrendous assault on Quetta’s custom officer

QUETTA: Quetta’s Custom Deputy Collector Abdul Qudoos has brutally been left injured by the smugglers as he refused to smuggle tiles to them.

The customs officer himself succumbed to his injuries which eventually led to his demise.

The smugglers had left hardly any part of his body in functioning order.

He struggled for his life for some time. He was even shifted from Quetta to Karachi for better medical facilities but all went in vain as he lost the battle of his life in Karachi.

His widow, children, and other relatives are all mourning as his sudden death has left everyone amidst deep shock.

There have been three arrests reported who have been accused of assaulting Abdul Qudoos Sheikh, however, they have not been found guilty as of yet which has the police forces still active and looking in this matter.

The Police department of Balochistan has requested to form a committee which would specifically look in this case as smugglers as such are corrupting Quetta and have been ruining lives of people for a very long time.