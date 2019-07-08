No compromise on 18th Amend, NFC award: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said the government wants to scrape the 18th Amendment and cut the NFC award, adding that not compromise will be made on the democratic system even if his whole family is put behind the bars.

Addressing a public gathering in Lower Dir, the PPP leader said the history remembers only those who have done something for the rights of the people. No one remembers those who snatch the public rights, he added. “We are fighting with a dictatorship which has democratic appearance. There will be no compromise on the 18th Amendment and NFC award come what may,” he resolved.

Bilawal said former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave constitution to this country and made it an atomic power. He said Bhutto gave employment to people by introducing agriculture reforms. “Our struggle is against the selected PM … those talking about independent judiciary are attacking the institutions,” he said, adding that people are praying for end of this government within this year.

Bilawal said people are bearing the brunt of incompetency shown by this government. He said the incompetency of federation is leading to bankruptcy of the provinces. “PPP is the only party which did development works in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and the tribal areas during its tenure. The first hospital in Bajaur was constructed by then prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said. “The Parachinar airport and women college was made by former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The grid station in Wana was also constructed by the PPP government,” he said, adding that the PPP government in its tenure had increased pensions and salaries of government employees by 150 per cent. The PPP leader criticised the incumbent government for growing inflation in the country. He said the lower class and the farmers are unhappy with the policies of the federation. “Prices of sugar, ghee, vegetables, electricity, gas, petrol and medicines have increased which has made the life of the common man miserable,” he said, and once again reiterated that the present government has presented the budget proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).