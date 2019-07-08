Afghan delegates urge Taliban to declare ceasefire, talk to Kabul

Almost all delegates from Kabul at the intra-Afghan conference in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Monday demanded that the Taliban declare ceasefire and start direct talks with the government as only Afghans can solve the problem, according to several participants of the moot.

They said the Taliban have rejected calls for ceasefire and formal intra-Afghan negotiations unless the US publicly announces a timeframe for withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Qatar and Germany jointly hosted the conference. A 52-member delegation from Kabul, including government’s representatives, joined the Taliban negotiators to explore ways for peace and reconciliation in the war-shattered country.

The US and the Taliban will resume peace negotiations on Tuesday (today) after a two-day break as both sides have expressed the hope to resolve remaining issues and finalise a long-awaited peace deal. US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said in reported comments on Monday that the US and Taliban have reached agreement on three of four issues and ‘substantial progress’ has been made on the fourth issue.

The US envoy told Mashaal Radio in Doha on Monday that the US wants further progress on the remaining certain issues to resolve them. He admitted that there are some difficulties in the issues under discussions with the Taliban, including terrorism, presence of US troops, ceasefire, intra-Afghan talks and future of Afghanistan. “We have made progress on all issues but some points are left,” he said. When asked if he is satisfied to resolve the issues in the talks begin on Tuesday, he said, “Yes, we are confident to resolve the issues but I cannot say that all problems will be resolved.” To another question, he said the US has always said that the US troops will not permanently stay in Afghanistan. “If there is no threat to the US from Afghan soil and if Afghans do not want the US forces to stay in Afghanistan, we are ready to give up Afghanistan militarily,” he said.

In another media interview, Khalilzad said he is confident that the remaining issues will be resolved by September 1. He hoped that Taliban and Afghan government will begin direct negotiations in the near future, urging the Taliban and the Afghan government to make efforts for peace. “We have decided a date and want to reach a deal by September 1. If there is a strong will, the issues will be resolved,” he said, adding that deal with Taliban is not enough for peace but there should be dialogue and agreement with the Afghan government.

When asked as to how he sees the Afghanistan’s future, he said Taliban can become part of the government under a formula.

Member of the government-appointed High Peace Council Asela Wardag told Daily Times that the delegates from Afghanistan urged the Taliban to declare ceasefire as the people are very angry at the recent attacks in Ghazni and Kabul and want an end to violence. She also condemned civilian casualties in the US airstrikes. When asked as to what was Taliban’s response to the ceasefire calls, she said the Taliban refused to accept calls from the delegates and reiterated their stance about the withdrawal of the foreign forces. Dr Aziza, a member of the Kandahar Provincial Peace Committee, told Daily Times that the Afghan delegates conveyed their serious concerns at the civilian casualties in the attacks and asked the Taliban to stop the violence.