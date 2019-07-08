Maryam’s ‘save daddy’ drive has flopped: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that after the statement of the accountability court judge, the “save daddy campaign” had flopped.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that people of Pakistan elected the prime minister, and the same masses had thrown the looters out of the system through the power of vote.

She said that when the PML-N failed to organising a public rally in Mandi Bahauddin, the party organised a corner meeting.

She said now the PML-N had no support of ‘patwaris’, district management, and police for organising public rallies, which was the reason they were trying to hold workers’ conventions.

Separately, Firdous said the drama of video staged by Maryam Nawaz was a pressure tactic to get rid of the corruption cases.

“The government will not fall into the trap, as an across-the-board accountability process would continue. Such press conferences and corner meetings cannot save the Sharif family,” she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz were making efforts to save their political careers. “Both the opposition parties are in a state of disarray, as their leaders have been convicted or are facing corruption cases.”

“Maryam’ s press conference is an attack on the judiciary. The government, however, will take all steps to keep the sanctity of national institutions intact.”

Through the fake and fabricated video, she said the PML-N had tried to make judge Arshad Malik controversial. However, she said the judge’s rejection of the video had foiled their attempt. She said the government would go for a forensic audit of the fake video, which would bring the facts to the fore.

Meanwhile, Firdous said Bilawal considered democracy a ‘licence to corruption’.

“Mr Bilawal! your meaning of democracy is a licence to corruption. The nation has not forgotten your democracy of plundering the national wealth,” she said in a tweet.

She said that in the guise of democracy, the two families had promoted an inherited political dictatorship. But now they were in trouble as Prime Minister Imran Khan had established true government of the people in the country, she added.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had given additional Rs 200 billion to Sindh during the current fiscal year as compared to the previous year under the National Finance Commission award.

Dr Firdous said the budget was only for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. During Imran’s government, neither the plunderers could now misappropriate the budget nor they could launder the looted public money abroad through Hundi, she added.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony, Firdous said the payment of Rs 850 million outstanding dues of the pensioners of the Pakistan Television Corporation was part of the present government’s policy in order to protect workers’ rights.

She said that protection of workers’ rights was part of the prime minister’s vision and that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was fully committed to realize that goal. She said unfortunately they had to wait for a long time to get their due rights, but explained that the corporation had been facing serious financial crisis, which caused the delay.

She said that the government would ensure that the workers of the PTV got their due rights, but they should also work hard for making it a profit-earning institution.