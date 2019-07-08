Climate change: German bank to put up 13.5m EURO for BTT project

Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTT) had a deep social implication, especially when it came to women empowerment in the region, noted Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, on Monday.

Many of the nurseries were owned and operated by the women in their backyards, who could easily earn between 13 and 15 thousand rupees in a month, he added.

The advisor expressed these views during a meeting held with a delegation from a German bank, KFW, in his office.

The KFW has pledged 13.5 million euros for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Billion Tree Tsunami and would also help in monitoring and capacity-building of ground staff as well as relevant communities.

The delegation was led by Project Coordination Governance, Shaukat Ali. Other members of the delegation included Stephen Gampe and Johannes Dietz. The delegation admired the project and assured of working with the government of Pakistan in its efforts to restore the ecosystem and fight against climate change.

The PM’s Advisor said that the project was not only important for Pakistan but also for the rest of the world. Pakistan was aware of its international obligations regarding climate change, he added.

Aslam further apprised that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s project had also been selected amongst successful projects around the world by the UN and would be presented as a model in the upcoming Secretary General’s Summit on Climate Change, to be held in New York in September.

Pakistan was also going to set up a fund for ecosystem restoration by seed money of $50 million to open up opportunities for the partners to invest in this fund, he maintained.

The advisor pointed out how several countries including Norway and China were keen to invest in this fund.

This fund would prove to be a credible and transparent vehicle towards achieving the target of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project, he maintained.

The strong political will of the government remained the key to achieving the target of the Billion Tree Tsunami, Aslam asserted.

Moreover, 13 guards had lost their lives while fighting with the timber mafia.

He claimed that the most important aspect of the project was to create social responsibility and behaviour change.

The advisor also briefed the basic contours and mechanism of the upcoming 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project.

He told that in the current year, Rs 16 billion would be spent on the said project, half of which would be provided by the federal government. The project would be planned and executed by the provincial governments while the centre would play a monitoring as well as supervisory role. The delegation appreciated the efforts of the federal government and assured their support on the behalf of their institution in the government’s clean and green efforts.