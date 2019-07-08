Every Pakistani wants recovery of looted money: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Monday said that recovery of looted money from the corrupt elements was the demand of every Pakistani, and that an indiscriminate accountability was being held in the country. In a statement, he expressed regret over the ruthless plundering of national exchequer in the past, putting every child of the country under the burden of debts.

In a separate statement, Buzdar said that economic wellbeing of the impecunious strata would be ensured by the government as the development of the human resources was the focal point of the PTI-led government’s policies.

He said the launch of Punjab Ehsas Programme had been planned on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide necessary socio-economic protection to the disfranchised sections of the society. More than 17 billion rupees has been allocated in the current fiscal year for the said programme, he added.

“Monthly allowance will be given to the citizens of more than 65 years in the whole of the province and initial fund amounting to three billion rupees has been set up under Bahimat Buzurg Programme.”

The chief minister reiterated that saving the differently able and their families from the financial crunch is the important priority of the state. A monthly stipend programme for two lakh disabled persons is being started under Hum Qadam Programme, he added. He said that looking after of the widows and orphans is the fundamental responsibility of the state of Pakistan and this is the unique identity of the model of Rayasat-e-Madina that no segment of the society is left unattended.

“The government will fix monthly stipend for the livelihood of widows, he said. Similarly, a five-year project is being started to provide equal economic opportunities to the womenfolk and eight billion rupees are allocated in the current budget for the purpose.”

The chief minister said that the whole society is responsible for the restoration of people affected by acid burns and added that the government is providing 100 million rupees for the restoration of acid attack victims.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has said in a statement that recovery of the looted national money is the desire of every Pakistani adding that those who have had mercilessly looted the national resources have put every child in debt. Wrong economic policies of the past have tremendously damaged the country. The opponents are frightened if economic destruction is discussed. He said that institutions are autonomous and across the board accountability is being done which is the need of the hour. Public representatives belonging to various areas, provincial secretaries and concerned officials called on the Chief Minister at his office.

Separately, Buzdar took notice of police torture on women in their house in Multan and suspended the SHO Mumtazabad. He directed the CPO Multan to immediately hold an inquiry and submit a report, adding that police were responsible for the protection of life and property of the people and no one could be allowed to break the law.