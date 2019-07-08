HEC kickstarts Asi@Connect in high spirits

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday launched the Asi@Connect Project in collaboration with the European Union and Trans Eurasia Information Network Cooperation Centre (TEINCC). Asia@Connect has been set afloat with the aim to bridge the digital divide across the Asia Pacific by developing a dedicated regional high capacity Trans Eurasia Information Network for research and higher education. It would also help leverage the e-infrastructure developed for public service projects.

As per HEC officials, Asi@Connect provides dedicated and high-capacity internet connectivity for research and education communities across Asia-Pacific. It operates at speeds of up to 10 Gbps and currently interconnects universities and research centres in 23 countries across the region.

It was said that the project also connected 50 million European researchers and academics served by GÉANT network (Pan European Data Network for R&E Community) and supported collaborative programmes in areas including earth observation, disaster warning, climate research, food security, e-health delivery and e-learning.

Pakistan’s involvement in the collaboration would encompass work on high energy physics, internet access, e-culture, cyber performance, telemedicine, intelligent medical services, software-defined network, open flow of OF@TEIN, Eduroam, Edugain, and Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) development in Asia.

The deadline for submission for Concept Notes under Asi@Connect 4th Call for Proposals is July 15, 2019.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan, Jean-Francois Cautain, as chief guest, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram and HEC senior officials.

In his address, Cautain said that the launch of Asi@Connect in Pakistan would help bridge the digital divide across Asia Pacific and cast a positive impact on efforts to strengthen connectivity for research and higher education in the region. He said the EU followed certain principles to make strong connectivity between Asia and Europe productive and result-oriented.

“The principles cover sustainability, transparency, and equal access to all stakeholders,” he elaborated.

HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri stressed the need for accelerating work on software to consolidate the use of advanced infrastructure developed by PERN.

“We are looking forward to universities to work in this regard,” he added.

Dr Banuri informed the audience that HEC planned to initiate National Challenge Fund and Local Challenge Fund in collaboration with the World Bank to promote problem-solving research on national and local problems. He added that 200 colleges would soon be brought into the folds of PERN.