Rulers might even tax the very air we breathe in: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-f) chief Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that rulers had made the life uptight as so many taxes had been imposed, and added that soon they might levy tax on breathing.

Addressing a ceremony organised by JUI-F Sindh General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro in honour to newly elected office-bearers of the party, Fazl said people and politicians were standing on a single platform and time was ripe to go on the roads against the rulers.

He said that JUI-F activists took part in organisational work and also took part in 11 to 12 million marches against the present government’s wrong policies. “Our million marches proved that what we are saying is the voice of the common man.” He said we have completed first phase successfully and second phase will also be completed successfully. He said it is universal principle that geographical limits are protected by the defense powers and ideological borders of protected by political parties and politicians.

He said state forces should not come out before us as we do not want to resist them. He said we are fighting war for making the nation free because people have been confined. He said conspiracies are being hatched to mortgage the economy of the country.