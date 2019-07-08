CPO warns of strict action against any cop violating the law

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana on Monday warned those abusing the police uniform of strict action according to the departmental disciplinary protocols.

While addressing the general parade held in Police Lines Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the CPO further added that the fear of the police department upon the criminal elements warranted peace in the society. Police officers should be alert against them round the clock, he noted. CPO Rana pointed to a universal standard in place that every law-abiding citizen was the friend of police and those breaking the law were its enemies.

Calling Rawalpindi Police a family, he believed that just like the head of the family was responsible to address issues, it was his responsibility as the commander of the Rawalpindi Police to solve its problems.

“The officers who do not abide by the law while performing their duties, it’s my duty to (kick) them off force while ensuring merit and discipline, which is referred to as dismissal from service in departmental terms,” he continued

The CPO held the view that the general parade was essential to keep the force active and agile while sends the society a message that the police force is active and ready to protect and serve. Also, the general parade reminded the officers of their sense of duty, he added.

The vital role of local police, quick response force “PUCAR-15,” Dolphins, Elite, Traffic Wardens were called necessary to ensure social peace by performing duties according to their domains. Everyone must do their part with all sincerity and honesty, he remarked.

“It’ll be my effort that I address each of the general parade gatherings to personally be enlivened and so that I can freshen them by relaying the directions from the IGP as per the supremacy of the law’s vision of the Chief Minister,” the CPO noted.

He further asserted that the security of the city remained alert 24/7 and the police force should form strategies to be able to perform duties aptly in this regard. Field officers of all ranks must brief their subordinates on a daily basis to remind them of the good causes and their duties because it would develop a new passion in the police force to motivate them against lawbreaking elements of society, he continued. CPO Rana also inspected the general parade and awarded commendation certificates to the officers bearing good turnouts.

A salutation was presented to the CPO Rawalpindi by the officers on the parade ground.