Builders call their conference to counter CDA operations

Builders and Developers Association (BDA) on Monday announced a “Builders Conference” to be held on Friday to review the ongoing situation in the wake of the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) operations in Islamabad.

The proposed date for the conference was decided in a weekly meeting of BDA office bearers, here in Islamabad. The association would also launch its website at the conference to keep its members in the loop about its activities and the ongoing situation.

All builders and developers from the twin cities would be invited to attend the conference and all recommendations would be forwarded to the relevant authorities for their favourable perusal, BDA officials informed.

The office-bearers also expressed concerns over the CDA’s operations on their commercial properties. They demanded clear and comprehensive building by-laws from the CDA.

“We have developed the G.T Road and made it a commercial hub, even the basic facilities were not available in this area and now the CDA is conducting an illegal operation to destroy the business,” the BDA members maintained.

They said that the overseas Pakistanis were willing to invest their capital in their own country but they should be taken into confidence first. The local policies and operations were said to have created anxiety among them. BDA would raise their issues on every platform and use all available resources to convey them to the concerned authorities, they added.

The association noted that the business of the local community was badly affected due to these operations on commercial properties, which took a huge toll on daily-wage labourers.