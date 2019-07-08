Expatriates urge Pervaiz Elahi to resolve delays in passport issuance

A 20-member delegation of Pakistanis residing in Canada, on Monday, called on acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, here at the Governor’s House. Headed by Rajab Ali Butt, the delegation also included Ghaus Dar, Ch Aitzaz, Mian Imran Masood and Mian Haroon Masood. After listening to their grievance, Ch Elahi assured the overseas Pakistanis of their resolution. He further added a large number of complaints were received from outside the country about passports and we would try to resolve the problems regarding the issuance of new passports in the countries the expatriates were residing in. Presently, the process of reforming and changing the system was in progress in the country, the governor maintained as he claimed that now, all work was being done on merit.

Elahi hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for working hard day and night to resolve the problems of the people and achieve economic stability. “We are with him in this whole process of developing Naya Pakistan,” he continued.

The acting governor said that at present, Pakistan was facing a host of economic problems but that day was not far when people would like to come to Pakistan for employment.