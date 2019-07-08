Murtaza Wahab pays rich tribute to Edhi

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday paid rich tribute to renowned social activist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his third death anniversary.

On this occasion, Wahab said that the entire country eulogizes the services of the late social worker. He said Edhi had delivered great human services to the people of not just Pakistan but also the world. In a statement, he paid rich tribute Edhi, saying that his untiring service to humanity would always be remembered. Wahab, praising the services of the social worker, said such a person is born in centuries. He was the identity of Pakistan. He was no more in this world but his services for humanity will be remembered always in the mind and heart of the peoples of Pakistan. He further said the people of Pakistan and the world will remember him in the golden words as their hero. Abdul Sattar Edhi was a beacon of light and inspiration and work for the poor people without any discrimination.