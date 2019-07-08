New Mexico ghost town saloon uses civility to draw crowd

A saloon in a New Mexico ghost town attracts regulars with diverse backgrounds and opinions with a promise to “have dialogue.” The No Scum Allowed Saloon in the White Oaks, New Mexico, pulls in people from around the state and sometimes tourists from overseas because of its reputation and catchy name, the Albuquerque Journal recently reported . Saloon owner Karen Haughness, one of the nine people who live in White Oaks, said the saloon’s regulars often exceed the town’s population. She says the saloon cultivates civil discourse among visitors. “We are different. We come from different places. We are different politically. We have extreme liberals and extreme conservatives,” said Haughness, who also works as a school psychologist and sells antiques on the side. “But we can state opinions without getting into arguments. We have dialogue.”