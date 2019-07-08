Issuance of production orders caesed for Zardari and Rafique

The trials of NAB have yet again taken down the two most prominent political figures, the former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and an active member of Pakistan National Assembly Khwaja Saad Rafique who is also the Railway Minister.

They have both separately been alleged of corruption in multiple cases and were under inquiry. But due to ascending pressure they have been issued production orders.

The Pakistan people’s party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was taken down under accusation of him having the possession of the fake bank accounts which were responsible for the hideous and suspicious transaction of millions. Under these accusations, Zardari was arrested on the 10th of June.

Meanwhile, Khwaja Saad Rafique was taken in under the accusations of having committed corruption in financial bills.

Saad Rafique being the railway minister was in charge of railway financing, however, it was allegedly reported that he hasn’t really been honest in his financial dealings as well.

Bilawal Bhutto and many other PPP members have urged for production orders for their chairman.

The national assembly’s chairman is under a lot of pressure right now as the Pakistan People’s party has been trying its best to get their leader out.

There has been a debate going on in the Assembly as they are trying their hardest to make sense out of Zardari’s deeds by saying that this is propaganda raised by the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaaf (PTI).

They have also held protests for the release of Zardari.

NAB, however, for some time was prone to probing them of corruption for some time but as of now because of the increasing pressure, the court had to issue a production order.