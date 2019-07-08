Commissioner Mehmood Bhatti orders to facilitate bus and wagon terminals

Faisalabad: Commissioner Mehmood Bhatti has directed for ensuring basic facilities at bus and wagon stands in the Faisalabad Division.

He issued these instructions in a meeting on Sunday.

The commissioner said that clean drinking water should be available at all bus terminals and additionally, a sufficient number of washrooms must also be ensured.

He said that eatable items being provided at the wagon/bus stands must be hygienically safe and rate lists should be displayed for the convenience of the consumers.

The commissioner asked the secretaries of the RTAs to make a compliance report and it should be submitted after disposition of all basic facilities at the bus and wagon stands.

The commissioner enlightened that Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken very serious notice on the poor condition of bus and wagon stands.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, ADCG Tariq Niazi, Addl Commissioner Mehboob Ahmad, ACG Musawar Niazi, Admin Officer Riaz Anjum, General Bus Stand Assistant Administrator Rana Habib, and others were also present.