No new taxes imposed by the Govt on Textile Export: FBR Chairman

Faisalabad: Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi stressed on Monday that Government has not imposed any new tax on Textile Export.

“Export sector already had [tax related] exemptions and they still have it”, said the FBR Chairman while brushing aside the impression of new taxes levied on the textile export.

In a press conference, Chairman FBR said, “It’s our policy to not impose any new taxes on the textile export.”

Talking about the large scale transfers and appointments of the FBR officials, Zaidi said it was done in accordance with the law.

He also added that, “A new FBR will be formed by the people who are present inside the entity today.”

On the note of Amnesty scheme, he boastfully mentioned the success of this scheme across the country.

Shabbar Zaidi said that the system will be improved in consultation with the business community.

“Pakistan is facing a historic current and trade deficit,” he pointed out while assuring that the Afghan transit trade and smuggling issue were being seriously addressed by the board.