PM Imran to visit Shandur Polo Festival on Tuesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Shandur for witnessing the final of the Shandur Polo Festival which is to be held on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan will also distribute prizes among the winners of the historic festival.

According to sources, PM Khan will also visit Gilgit and hold meetings with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, who will brief them on the development work in the region.

He is also expected to meet local leaders and party members.

The annual three-day event started on June 7 on the world’s highest polo ground in Shandur, with local and international tourists flocking to Chitral. Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Major General Rahat Nasim Ahmed Khan inaugurated the festival.

Apart from witnessing polo matches, visitors continued entertaining themselves with music and cultural events on the second day of the ongoing festival.

Speaking on the occasion, PM said holding such a big polo festival in Shandur Valley is a breakthrough reflecting that peace has been restored in the country.

He said arranging polo festival was a difficult task but the security forces and district administrations have made it possible.

The IG FC said Pakistanis have tremendous skills which will be utilized for prosperity and development of the country.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan a chief guest on the occasion viewed that the present government is committed to encouraging sports and other healthy activities in the province.

He said billions of rupees have been allocated for this purpose.