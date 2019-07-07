Video presented by Maryam was recorded in a media house: govt

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the incumbent government has directed the institutions concerned to conduct the forensic audit of audio and video which was showed by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at a press conference a day earlier.

She said after completion of the forensic audit, legal actions will be taken against the responsible, and that all information regarding the matter will be revealed before the public and media.

Dr Firdous said it is the government’s responsibility to probe the matter. “A thorough investigation will be conducted to bring the matter to its logical end and expose all the characters involved in the conspiracy,” she said, claiming that the audio and video was made by a media house under the supervision of Nasir Butt. She said different legal options are available to proceed into the matter. “The government has all the rights to take legal action against all the characters behind the video scandal under the PEMRA Ordinance, while the courts can also take any legal action against the accused,” she added.

Dr Firdous said the video was totally fake and fabricated and in fact a conspiracy against the judicial system. “The PML-N’s motive behind the video was political point scoring,” she said. “The PML-N’s gang of corrupt led by Maryam Safdar is making a hue and cry to cover up her family’s massive corruption and plundering of the national wealth while they were in power,” she said. “Maryam Safdar is a champion of telling lies. The gang of corrupt politicians should better give up their old tactics and negative politics. They should also refrain from misleading the people by such dramas,” she added.

Dr Firdous said the government is also successfully foiling conspiracies being hatched by the PML-N for weakening the national institutions. “All of them will have to face the law, as no one is above the law,” she said. “Raj Kumari (Maryam Safdar) and her gang of the corrupt are trying to weaken the national institutions for their personal political gains. However, they will not escape from the accountability process for the massive corruption they committed while in power,” she said, adding that Judge Arshad Malik has already rejected the video, terming it fabricated.

The special assistant said the PML-N is fast moving towards its political demise. “It is trying to create chaos in the country for political gains,” she said. “They are responsible for the current price hike as they committed massive corruption and used national resources for their personal benefit. The hue and cry being made by some political elements is aimed at diverting the people’s attention from their corruption,” she added.

Dr Firdous said both characters in audio and video tape story are ‘certified liars’. “The maker of alleged video – Nasir Butt – is a notorious murderer and gang leader whereas Maryam Safdar, the person who played the tape, is involved in presenting a fake letter in the court using Calibri font, and beneficial owner of Benami properties,” she said.

Referring to recovery of official bullet proof car from Raiwind palace, she said the process of recovery of looted and plundered official material from the former rulers is continuing. She said Nawaz Sharif is in jail, then in what capacity Maryam Safdar continued using bullet proof car without any privilege. “Those who have the habit of plundering national wealth find it difficult to spend from their own pocket,” she remarked.