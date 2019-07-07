PML-N bent upon making national institutions controversial: minister

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to push Pakistani politics to the point of no return and its basic agenda was to make national institutions controversial.

While commenting on the prevailing political situation of the country, Bukhari said that the Sharif family had a reputation of preparing bogus documents and tampering with record.

“Those who believed themselves to be above the law will now have to be held accountable. New Pakistan means that every culprit will have to be taken to task.”

He said that PML-N had hit a dead end, which was quite apparent from the frustration of its leadership. “The PML-N leadership is trying to avoid punishment after grabbing national exchequer. They want to create unrest in the entire country but Pakistani nation is well aware of the fact that punishment to a criminal is not any issue of national importance,” he added.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan had to go ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaving these issues behind. Sumsam Bukhari wondered how political elements with a dark past could criticise others and what kind of relief they wanted by making murderers and criminals their facilitator.