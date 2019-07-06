Lok Virsa holds literary evening on Sufi poet Shah Hussain

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) held a literary evening at its Media Centre under its fortnightly feature ‘Lok Baithak’ on famous Punjabi Sufi poet Shah Hussain.

The speakers at the event explored the personality teachings of “Kafi (short poems) of Shah Hussain also known as “Madhu Laal Hussain” who was a pioneer of the Kafi form of Punjabi poetry.

Speaking at the occasion, renowned researcher and writer Sajjad Anwar said the style of Hussain’s writing was very simple and touched the heart and soul.

“His poetry is revolutionary because it narrates the struggle of the common man and resists the inequality on basis of cast”, he added. Famous published Sufi scholar Prof Saeed argued that Hussain’s work challenged the customs of conventionalists. “Hussain was ahead of his times in terms of thinking process. His poetry was written to be sung”, he added.

He said famous singers like Nusrat Feteh Ali Khan and Abida Parveen using his poetry in their songs was the proof that there was rhythm between his poetic lines.

The main purpose of the said program is to revive the traditional informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities. This program is open to the people of all age groups and multiple ethnicities in the style that they themselves are the speakers and listeners with the Lok Virsa as regulator and facilitator only.

Participants are encouraged and allowed to bring their musical instruments and artifacts they specialize in. They are motivated to share the values, knowledge, wisdom, stories, songs, tales, fables, epics, jokes, traditional games, riddles etc. overall everything falling within the domain of folklore of their respective regions. Amateur singers and musicians among them sing and play music.