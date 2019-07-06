Protecting our children

Pakistan has once again hit the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Time and again voices have been raised about the menace of pornography in the country but they were muffled. Now Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has to share with the nation the ugly reality that we are number one in the world in the category of child pornography which is a matter of shame. Launching the child protection campaign, Mazari had to say, “This matter is in every stratum of our society.” This is more of an issue of humanity than religion. Encouraging is the fact that the government has mounted a move to create awareness about pornography at the school level.

Pakistan has 64 percent of its population made up of under 30 and 29 percent of them are over 15 years of age. Hence, we can say that a considerable portion of our population is threatened by pornography. Once exposed to this menace, a child is hard to come back to normal life.

There is a need for our younger generation to understand the difference between sex and crime. Unfortunately, when we make sex a taboo, we push the masses towards crime. These taboos must be discussed in our schools so that our children understand the myths behind them.

Ms Mazari has a background in protection of human rights and she deserves the credit of raising her voice on these issues regardless of party line. She reminded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that he is the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human rights with which Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2019, has been pending.

Once the law is made, it will be easier for the government to stop this menace. The law is named after Zainab whose dreaded murder had mobilized the society to protect its children. She was brutally abused, killed and then thrown on a garbage pile while her parents were performing Umrah. The previous government nabbed her killer and hanged him.

But the story does not end here. Zainab’s case is just tip of the iceberg as the menace of child abuse has deep roots in the society. Sensitisation of our younger generation should be carried out at schools, colleges and even at universities. Power hungry groups dress their appetite for power in religion and mislead young minds in these institutions on the topic of pornography. We need to educate our children that every sex is not pornography and pornography is inhuman and a crime so that they stay away from it. Well done Ms Mazari. *