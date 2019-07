ISLAMABAD: With the inception of modern technology in Pakistan, e-commerce has boomed in the country within a short span of time, but unprofessional and fraudulent online traders are driving the industry to its early grave, posing a threat to its growth.

The customers are blaming the online vendors for providing low-quality articles including clothes, electronic gadgets, jewelry, mobile phones, and other daily use items instead of delivering the ordered/selected items to gain heavy profits.