I will definitely address the rally in Mandi Bahauddin: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz has declared that despite hurdles, she will hold a political rally in the Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday.

She claims, “fake government” was afraid of her, but it faces a real threat from “the power of people” supporting (former premier) Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier on Friday, Mandi Bahauddin’s deputy commissioner officer (DCO) refused to grant permission of holding a public gathering at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium.

Meanwhile, police raided the venue and arrested several workers of the party, who declining orders of the DCO, were making preparations for a public meeting. Officers also confiscated the chairs.

Maryam stated: “I will definitely go and address the rally in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday.

The PML-N leaders criticized the local administration’s action and announced that the rally would be held as per the already announced schedule on Sunday.

Mandi Bahaudin rally would be her second rally in June. Earlier on 12 June, she addressed a rally in Zafarwal area in District Narowa.