De-seating Sanjrani: Bizenjo asks opposition to think again

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday asked opposition parties to revisit their decision of moving a resolution in Senate to de-seat its chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. In a statement, Bizenjo, who is also acting governor of the province, said Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman was a gift for Balochistan, which strengthened the federation and brought an end to a sense of deprivation among the people of the province. He said Sanjrani had been impartial in his running the upper house of Parliament. His de-seating would send a negative message to the people of Balochistan, which would result in deepening the sense of deprivation among them instead of ending it, he added.