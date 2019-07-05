Township Gymkhana Cricket Club elects new body

The Township Gymkhana Cricket Club has elected its new body and Syed Muqaddas Hussain got elected as the new president of the body. All the committee members and some senior players took part in the polling to elect new body of Township Gymkhana Cricket Club that is affiliated with the west zone of Cricket Association of Lahore. As per the results of polling, Syed Muqaddas Hussain is the new president while Sohail Asad has been elected as general secretary. Moreover, Imtiaz Khan was elected as vice president while Shamshad Akhtar is the new joint secretary of the body. Sameem Sohail will work as new information secretary of the body. The newly elected president has congratulated all the new office-bearers of the body, while also paying his gratitude to the committee members and senior players of the club for taking part in the election process.