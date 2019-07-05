Not every missing person attributable to state: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said the government and security forces are making efforts to facilitate the families of missing persons as well as address the issue.

“Our hearts go with the families of missing persons being Pakistanis. However, we must realise that not every person missing is attributable to state. Those with the state are under legal process,” he said while speaking to Defence of Human Rights Chairperson Amina Masood Janjua, who called on him at the ISPR Headquarters. “Still many individuals are there as part of TTP in Afghanistan and maybe in other conflict zones elsewhere. More so, there are many who got killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan,” he continued. “Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons,” he added. The ISPR chief apprised Janjua about the efforts the government and security forces are making to facilitate the families of the missing persons and address the issue for which he said a judicial commission is working day and night. He further said that a special assistance cell has been set up at the General Headquarters to provide assistance in addressing the issue.

Amina Masood Janjua acknowledged efforts by the state and the security forces and for their empathy and support. She also reiterated the pledge that affected families will not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan. She posed full confidence in state for getting the issue to a logical closure.