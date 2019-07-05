SJC summons AGP on July 12 over references

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday summoned the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) on July 12 in connection with the presidential references filed last month against Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court (SHC) judge KK Agha.

According to reports, the SJC issued a notice to the AGP for July 12 when the SJC will conduct its third hearing of the references that accused the senior judges of not disclosing their spouses’ assets or value of the assets in wealth statements.

Justice Isa has already submitted an over 40-page reply in the SJC, while KK Agha has also submitted a reply, giving complete details as to how he acquired foreign properties.

He also justified why value of properties could not be disclosed in his wealth statement. Earlier, the government had alleged that although the SHC judge had declared his foreign properties in 2018, he did not disclose their value.

The AGP is expected to submit his response to judges’ replies. Senior government functionaries are very confident that they will be able to prove their case against Justice Isa in light of his reply.

The government is interested to know sources of fund and money trail for the properties owned by Justice Isa’s spouse. Lawyers supporting Justice Isa declare the reference as based on ill intention. They claim that the judge has nothing to do with his family business and properties and committed no offence under tax laws.