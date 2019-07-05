Raonic outserves Opelka in battle of the big men at Wimbledon

LONDON: Canadian 15th seed Milos Raonic emerged a relatively easy winner from the battle of the big men on Friday when he outgunned American Reilly Opelka in straight sets to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon. Opelka, 21, was very much in the mix against the 2016 runner-up as the first set went to a tie break but once that convincingly went the way of the favourite, Raonic took command to triumph 7-6 (1) 6-2 6-1 in a surprisingly rapid one hour and 41 minutes. Wimbledon debutant Opelka upset Stan Wawrinka in the previous round when much of the focus was on his 6ft 11in (2.10m) height. But with Raonic measuring in at 6ft 5in (1.95m) suddenly the x-factor was no more.

The American had three break points in the fourth game of the first set but failed to convert any of them, and that proved to be the high-water mark of his day. In the second set he double-faulted to hand Raonic the first break of the match and a 4-2 lead, and from then on Opelka looked off the pace and won only one of the next nine games. Raonic, who closed out the match with an ace, won 93 percent of his first-serve points, in comparison with the 58 percent of Opelka. It was his third successive straight sets victory this week and sets up a potential fourth-round meeting with fourth seed and last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson – another relative giant at 6ft 8in (2.03m).

China’s Shuai downs Wozniacki to move into last 16: China’s Zhang Shuai made the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday, coming back from 0-4 down in the opening set to beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki. Zhang, the world number 60, is the first Chinese woman since Peng Shuai in 2015 to reach the second week at the All England Club thanks to her 6-4, 6-2 win over the 14th seeded Dane. Before this year, the 30-year-old Zhang had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon in five attempts. On Friday, she fired 26 winners against just eight for Wozniacki and goes on to face either Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland or Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

Pliskova uses ‘amazing’ serve to see off tricky Hsieh: Former world number one Karolina Pliskova served superbly to beat Hsieh Su-Wei 6-3 2-6 6-4 on Friday and reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the second time. Czech third seed Pliskova fired down 14 aces on Court One to counter the unorthodox Hsieh’s fast feet and soft hands, securing victory in an hour and 46 minutes.