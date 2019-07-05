Tennis player fined his full Wimbledon prize money

LONDON: Australia’s Bernard Tomic was stripped of his entire £45,000 ($56,600) Wimbledon prize money on Thursday for tanking in his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes but the decision was blasted as “outrageous” by equally fiery compatriot Nick Kyrgios. “I don’t agree with fining the guy all of his prize money. He earned his right to be in the draw,” said Kyrgios. “He played the whole year. He’s obviously winning enough to be at the most prestigious tournament in the world. To take all his prize money I think is outrageous.” The controversial Tomic, who has previously been accused of not trying in his career, lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday. “It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards,” the All England Club said in a statement. “Therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money.” The best-of-five-sets match against Tsonga was the shortest men’s match at the tournament so far and the second quickest overall after Elise Mertens’ 48-minute win over Fiona Ferro in the best-of-three women’s event.