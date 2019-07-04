Watery graves

Pakistan’s underutilised and unregulated waterways often turn into a watery grave for those who try to wade through them. The latest shocking incident is the capsizing of a boat carrying 50 passengers and several cattle heads from Dedal Kamach in Shangla to Haripur in the Indus River at Burg in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. The strong current swept several people away as only six bodies could be retrieved, while 14 people swam to the bank of the river. The point where the boat capsized is stated to be the deep part of the Tarbela Lake. Such boats operate in the rivers across the country without any governmental mechanism, overlooking standard procedures and safety gears for the passengers. One such incident occurred in 2017 at the River Ravi near Faisalabad. A miniscule number of bridges over rivers, and long distances to reach the nearest bridge force people to risk their lives by sailing in unsafe boats. One of the survivors of the Tarbela boat accident says that the boat capsized because of the movement of livestock in the vessel. It is said that the dearth of roads in the area leave the people with no other option but to travel via boats for medical treatment or purchasing items of daily use.

So far several people are missing, and chances of their survival are diminishing with the passage of time. Divers from Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group are part of the rescuers’ team. This speaks volumes of the capacity of the civil administration to cope with water-related catastrophes. Not only on riversides, but also in shorelines in Sindh and Balochistan such rescue arrangements are sparse. Come summer, and people in droves turn to the seaside to beat the heat and for picnicking. Occasionally, these outings turn into mourning times when people ignore administration’s instructions.

Pakistan’s rivers are hydraulic in nature but their power for transportation has yet to be tapped. At best, our riversides are a hangout spot for the tourism-starved population. A feasibility study to gauge the full potential of waterways can bring a true picture. This sector can connect several towns and cities with minimum cost, saving time and money. New vessels will also help to launch a new sector providing several jobs besides boosting tourism and fishing. Before the new sector is initiated, the government should expedite the recovery and rescue operation in the Tarbela Lake, and order compensation for the families of the deceased. At the same time, there should be initiation of a crackdown on unregulated boats across Pakistan. *