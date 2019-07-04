Sir: The increasing craze of online multi-player game ‘Players Unknown Battle Ground’ or commonly known as PUBG has kept users stick to their mobile screens than using their time for productive works. After scrolling their social media accounts and tik-tok for unnecessary reasons, playing PUBG has become the second best past time for the youth.

The people of the USA and Pakistan have been so indulged in the game that slowly they are forgetting that their country men have being doing the same in real life even before the game got released. The Government of both these countries showed their concern when a report released by UN Peacekeeping body mentioned that shooting incidents in both these countries have shown a sudden downfall.

So please ban this PUBG game.

AREEBA MUNEER

Karachi