Chelsea announces Frank Lampard as new manager

LONDON: Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on Thursday, as owner Roman Abramovich turned to a familiar face rather than an experienced hand to replace Maurizio Sarri and lead the club into a new era. Lampard, adored by Chelsea fans as the heart and soul of the club’s midfield during a trophy-laden 13 years at Stamford Bridge, was handed a three-year contract having left second tier Derby County. “I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard told the club website. “Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. “I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.” ‘He belongs to the Blues.’ A relative rookie as a manager, the 41-year-old Lampard earned plaudits for taking Derby into the Championship playoff final in his first year in the dugout – even if they just missed out on promotion to Aston Villa. He faces no small task in returning Chelsea to the status of Premier League title contenders following Sarri’s departure to Juventus and Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid. His rebuilding efforts at Chelsea will also be hampered by a FIFA transfer ban. Chelsea, who finished third in the league last season, kick off their 2019-20 campaign against Manchester United on Aug. 11.