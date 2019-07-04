Newly famous Painter, Muhammad Arif Hayat, releases new song

LAHORE: Pakistan’s new singing painter Muhammad Arif has released his new song “Ho Kar Judaa” in collaboration with a UK-based music business BIZZ Music and the song is composed by Tahir Abas and Asif Samrat while Sofiya Nasir is the producer of the video.

A painter’s singing video went viral on social media last year during his work and within a few minutes after the video was posted. In this clip, he was seen working on the walls of a room while singing the popular song ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’.

The voice of Artist Muhammad Arif Hayat won the hearts of million Pakistanis as famous Pakistani singer Aima Baig remarked, “He is a talent from Pakistan and we should promote him when we have the platform to do so”

As well as People from other Nations also praised him as the famous Indian Singer, Sonu Nigam asserted, “Arif has already become extremely famous in India, too. Little music education is needed and he will become someone whom people will vouch for. God bless him. God willing he will be getting his due musically henceforth. Hope you are good. Lots of love and prayers.”

On his journey from a painter to a singer, Hayat said that the response he has received is overwhelming. “My parents were extremely delighted and quite surprised to see me on television,”

In a transformed avatar, the music video features him, demonstrating the world that he has what it takes to become a feeling of singing.