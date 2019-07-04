Pakistan’s first Tourism App for mobile launched by KP Govt

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government launched a mobile application named ‘KPTourism’ to expand their efforts towards tourism in the region on Wednesday.

Last week, the KP government announced an allocation of an amount exceeding five billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province.

The government aims to spend Rs 3.7 billion on the construction of state of the art tourism resorts across the province. Similarly, an estimated Rs100 million will be spent on establishing tourism police to provide security to foreign and local visitors.

This application provides vital information about accommodation, restaurants, roads and fuel stations, among others, to tourists planning trips to the KP region.

Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan, introduces this application at a ceremony.

“The government was investing heavily in tourism that will help create new jobs, lead towards development in the region and strengthen the economy.” He said.

The ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Chairman National Tourism Board Zulfi Bukhari.