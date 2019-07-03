PTA issues clarification regarding blocking unregistered cell phones

Apropos a news item titled “PTA stopped from blocking unregistered cell phones” which appeared in a section of press, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) wishes to clarify that the news item has misrepresented the directions contained in the order of Honorable Peshawar High Court dated 20th June, 2019.

In fact, the PHC has referred the matter to PTA for decision. During the process, the Court has directed not to block nonstandard/non-compliant cell phones of the petitioners until the final decision is made within three months. In this regard, PTA has asked petitioners to provide a list of their non-standard identifiers/non-complaint phones to proceed with the directions of the Court.

It may be added that in respectful and timely compliance to the PHC orders, a letter was written to the petitioners on June 21, 2019 to appear at PTA for hearing on June 24, 2019. However, the petitioners did not attend the same. PTA has now sent a final notice to all the petitioners of the said case on June 26 for hearing to be held at PTA Headquarters on July, 01, 2019. In case, they fail to attend hearing, the case shall be decided ex-parte.