Kevin Anderson to lead Team World in Laver Cup

LONDON: World number eight Kevin Anderson will lead John McEnroe’s Team World at the Laver Cup in Geneva in September, with John Isner, Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov also named to take on Team Europe. The Laver Cup, a three-day team event between Europe and the rest of the world, became an official part of the ATP Tour in May this year following its runaway success in its first two editions in Prague and Chicago. The event, named after Australian great Rod Laver, who won 11 Grand Slams between 1960 and 1969, drew sellout crowds last year as a number of top-ranked players such as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic took part with the Europeans winning 13-8. McEnroe, a seven-times Grand Slam singles champion, is the captain of Team World while Team Europe are led by his former arch-rival and 11-times Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg. The Laver Cup will run from Sept. 20-22. Team Europe have won both previous editions.

Squads:

Team Europe: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Fabio Fognini

Team World: Kevin Anderson, John Isner, Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov.