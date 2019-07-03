Men in the industry are scared now because of Me Too Movement: Mallika

Actress Mallika Sherawat says the #MeToo Movement has created a space for dialogue on harassment, making it difficult for such issues to be brushed under the carpet in the industry. The actress, who had previously revealed she was dropped from projects because she refused to get intimate with co-stars off screen, said the movement has empowered women while scaring the perpetrators away.

“#MeToo has been a positive step. It’s a strong movement which comes with responsibilities. But men in the industry are absolutely scared. A safe working environment is the right of every man and a woman, so this is a step in the right direction. We can discuss things openly. Earlier everything was hushed. Women now feel emboldened to talk about these issues. The perpetrators would now think twice before misbehaving or saying something inappropriate,” Mallika Sherawat told reporters.

The actress, known for films such as ‘Murder’ and ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’, said the power is still in the men’s hands and a level-playing field will only be possible if more women become a part of the industry.