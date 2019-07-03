Acting is a younger man’s game: Brad Pitt

Actor and producer Brad Pitt is making way for younger and newer actors to play the lead role in films as he believes one must mature in roles with age.

The actor, who returns in front of the camera with ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’, said he is enjoying his role as a producer.

“I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot. But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it’s a younger man’s game not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all,” Brad Pitt told GQ Australia.

The 55-year-old star said the influx of streaming platforms has led to finding a pool of talent and he believes interesting times lie ahead.

“I’m curious to see what the future is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made. We’re seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there. I like to think there’s room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way,” he said.