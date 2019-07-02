No production orders for those involved in corruption: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said production orders of members of National Assembly (MNAs) involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued.

Imran, while chairing a session of the federal cabinet, said the laws pertaining to the production order should be amended.

According to sources, the prime minister said during the meeting, “These sorts of prisoners should not be categorised as political prisoners.”

He then gave the charge of production orders of MNAs to the Law Ministry.

The Pakistan People’s Party had requested for the production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari, but the government expressed reservations over it.

The prime minister, during the budget session in the National Assembly, had said production orders of those involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued, neither should they be allowed to come to parliament and speak.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar called on Imran Khan in Islamabad. According to details, matters related to the overall political situation of Punjab and other issues came under discussion. It must be noted that Imran had specially summoned the Punjab governor for a meeting.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the foundation of prosperous and corruption-free Pakistan had been laid. aIn his statement issued from Lahore, the provincial chief executive said wrong policies of the past rulers plunged the country into hard times. “The national cause was sacrificed to gain personal benefits,” Buzdar continued.

He said the masses wanted strict accountability of the corrupt.

The people wanted exemplary punishment for those who looted the government coffers, he continued. “The looters will not be allowed to walk away at any cost as they have dented the country’s economy with their wrongdoings.”