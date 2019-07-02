Bumrah, Rohit star as India seal semi-final spot with 28 runs win over Bangladesh

India rode on Rohit Sharma’s free-flowing 92-ball 104 and Jasprit Bumrah’s four-wicket haul to beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at Edgbaston on Tuesdayand confirmed their spot in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. With this defeat, Bangladesh have now been knocked out of the tournament. Rohit scored the fourth century of the World Cup but Mustafizur Rahman’s five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh fight back and keep India to 314 for 8. India opted to bat first and made the most of good batting conditions, courtesy an opening stand of 180 from 29.2 overs between Rohit and KL Rahul, who made 77 off 92 balls. However, they stumbled towards the end adding only 134 runs from 124 balls after the fall of the first wicket.

In response, Shakib-Al-Hasan scored 66 and almost every batsman got start but not one of them could convert it into something substantial. Mohammad Saifuddin (38-ball 51 not out) almost took the game away from India but Bumrah ensured there was no fairytale ending for Bangladesh who were bundled out for 286 in 48 overs. Bangladesh missed a great chance to dismiss Rohit early when Tamim Iqbal dropped a straightforward catch at deep square-leg off Mustafizur Rahman when the batsman was on 9. Rohit made Bangladesh pay for the error, unleashing an all-out attack. India only managed 63 runs in their last 10 overs as Mustafizur kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

Bangladesh openers Tamim and Sarkar (33) started decently and were able to see off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli then wasted no time in introducing Mohammed Shami and India’s leading wicket-taker of this tournament didn’t disappoint his skipper, getting rid of Tamim for 22. Sarkar too looked good during his stay in the middle before he slapped one of Pandya’s deliveries straight to Kohli at short extra-cover. The burden once again fell on the experienced shoulders of Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim (24) and the two started to build a steady partnership. The duo added 47 runs before Mushfiqur fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. Shakib however continued his rich vein of form and looked very compact against Indian bowlers. The left-hander tapped Pandya to bring up his half-century, but didn’t find much support from the other end. Liton Das, who formed a match-winning stand with Shakib against West Indies, looked good in his 24-ball 22 and even smoked Pandya down the ground for a solid six. The allrounder however got his revenge in the same over and had Liton caught at mid-wicket with a pacy bouncer. Taking a leaf out of England’s book from the last encounter, Indian bowlers varied their pace and length and made life difficult for Bangladeshi batsmen.