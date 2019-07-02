Mickey Arthur desperate for a shot at World Cup glory

Head coach Mickey Arthur is desperate for Pakistan to have their World Cup destiny in their own hands when they play Bangladesh on Friday. England’s victory over India on Sunday made it harder for Pakistan to reach the semi-finals and another win for the host nation against New Zealand on Wednesday would effectively end Pakistan’s chances of qualifying from the round-robin stage. “How they (India) played, again that’s the issue which we can’t control,” said Arthur. “Obviously, I was following the game intently and was disappointed that India did not get up because that would have opened the door for us. Now all we want is to get to Friday with a real opportunity and our destiny in our own hands.”

Pakistan hope New Zealand can recover from two straight defeats to beat England at Chester-le-Street, which would open the door for Pakistan to reach the semis by beating Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday. “I just hope New Zealand get it done for us,” said Arthur, whose team have nine points, one behind England and two behind New Zealand, with one match to come for each side. “If New Zealand don’t (win) then we hope England win by a big-enough margin and then we calculate what we have to do with our net run-rate, which I think is probably too much.”

Pakistan had a disastrous start to the World Cup when they were shot out for a paltry 105 by the West Indies, who chased down the target in just 13.4 overs. “I think when we look back in the tournament the thing that really haunts me is the defeat against the West Indies,” said Arthur of the seven-wicket loss in Nottingham. “That was the game, right at the start of the tournament. We should have fired right at the start but we didn’t and it hurts now.” Pakistan shocked England in their second game but Arthur said a washout against Sri Lanka in Bristol sapped their momentum. “We had the momentum straight after the England win and then to have a washed-out game meant we almost had to start all over again and train indoors, so it was disappointing.” Pakistan lost to Australia and arch-rivals India before winning three consecutive games against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to revive their chances.

Hopes for another stint as coach: Arthur’s contract, which was extended for another two years after the ICC Champions Trophy triumph, is about to expire this year at the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup, but the South African is looking forward for another stint with the Pakistan Cricket Board, saying it would be disappointing for him if that doesn’t happen. “I’d love to continue with PCB, there’s no secret as I have said it a million times. I think there’s going to be a review (after the World Cup). I think there’s been some really good work done over time. Yes, we had some disappointing times and it comes and goes with the cricket. But I think if it does not happen it will disappointing, but we can look back at the three years knowing we’ve made a significant contribution to Pakistan cricket,” the 51-year-old said. Since Arthur’s appointment, Pakistan has won 10 out of 28 Tests they played, although they reached the number one Test position months after he took over, mainly because of Pakistan’s performance during the two years prior to that. When asked about the high and lows of his tenure, Arthur mentioned reaching number one in T20s and winning the Champions Trophy among the highs, while the performance in Test cricket among the lows during his stint as head coach. But he believes he can still help improve Pakistan’s standard in Test cricket. Talking further about his experience, Mickey said that another frustrating aspect he faced during his tenure was to see some untrue stories coming out and sometimes such stories deteriorated the trust level.