SHC seeks reply from NAB on Jakhrani’s plea

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other entities concerned in a plea filed by Pakistan People’s Party’s Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aijaz Jakhrani seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL). A SHC bench heard the plea and directed the both parties to submit their replies in the court. NAB Rawalpindi is carrying out an inquiry against Jakhrani, also ex-federal minister, in a case related to the customs duty payment for an armored personnel carrier of the PPP leader from a fake account. The counsel of Jakhrani submitted to the court that the name of a person cannot be placed on the ECL just on the grounds of inquiry. “My client’s name was placed on the list over political victimization”, he said. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till July 9.