Sukhera’s appointment as FTO was ‘illegal’: govt

In a new development regarding a case of the removal of Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from the post of federal tax ombudsman (FTO), the federal government on Monday claimed that basically he was appointed in violation of fundamental rules.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, who was respondent in the case, submitted its reply to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the case pertaining to Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera’s removal as FTO earlier this month by the federal government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ministry claimed that Sukhera was appointed in gross violation of the prescribed legal procedure in this regard.

The six-page answer of the ministry states, “It is said that prime minister recommended Mustaq Sukhera as federal tax ombudsman two years ago on Aug 30, 2017… [and] president of Pakistan appointed him on the very day. According to Clause 3 (1) of Ordinance 2000, it is the prerogative of president of Pakistan and PM advice is not necessary.”

“The important point is that the principle of appointment is clear and it cannot be deviated. According to Clause 5 of Act 2013: federal tax ombudsman would only be removed by filing reference in the SJC, but this law will only be implemented if the appointment is according to the law. The president made the appointment on the recommendation of the PM, so this is illegal. In this situation, it is not even necessary to issue show cause notice,” the ministry further claimed.

It was told that the president had confirmed the appointment on August 30, 2017 upon the premier’s advice.

Earlier, Sukhera challenged his removal orders in the IHC and IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard Sukhera’s plea and declared the termination orders “void”.

After this, Justice Minallah issued notices to the president and the prime minister through their principal secretaries and the Ministry of Law secretary.

In the petition, Sukhera said that his service record in Police Department had been excellent. “Resultantly, I was appointed as FTO by president of Pakistan in 2017. As per the law, the service tenure of the FTO was four years,” he said.

In 2018, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) framed charges against Sukhera on a private complaint filed by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) in connection with the then IGP’s alleged role in June 2014 Model Town massacre.

The petition said that the FTO could be terminated or removed only by Supreme Judicial Council on the basis of any malpractice proves done by him/her. “As per FTO Ordinance 2000, no other authority has the legal power to make such orders,” he said.

“Despite unambiguous provisions of the law narrated supra, the authorities disregarded the said law while terminating me,” said the petitioner, adding that while finding no other remedy/forum to challenge such illegality he had approached the court.

“Besides mala fide intention and unlawful practice by the authorities, the removal notification was also against the fundamental rights of the petitioner. The office of the FTO is statutory position and that is afforded security of the law itself,” the petition stated.

The petition said that all offices of the FTO perform adjudicatory functions and supervise executive action at the time of institutional reforms to the offices of the ombudsman parliament deemed appropriate to exclude any role of president or executive in the removal of ombudsman.

It added that the intend of the parliament to ensure that the ombudsmen their duties and function without any political and undue pressure is obvious form of the provision of the act, which not only provides security of the tenure but also empowers Supreme Judicial Council to remove the ombudsman. “Therefore, the issued notification has no worth under the law,” said the petition.

The petition further stated that there exists the vital state and public interest in protecting and defending the autonomy and independence of the statutory authorities that have been vested independence by law that that have been promulgated by the legislators and vested with the authority to check any misadministration in the executive. Robing a statutory authority of the independence provided by the law amounts to inflicting a fraud on statue, the petitioner said.