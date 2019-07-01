OGDCL MD resigns over NAB probe

The managing director (MD) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has tendered resignation to board members for approval.

According to details MD OGDCL Zahid Mir resigned over the ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe and him being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The anti-graft watchdog is currently investigating Zahid Mir’s selection for the company’s chief operating officers’ (COO) portfolio and disparity in his corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

Mir’s name has also been added to the ECL upon NAB’s request. The accused has been working as the MD for OGDCL for the last four years.

A permanent MD for the company was searched for three times in the past but the selection was struck down by the then prime minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

An inquiry is also in process over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi selecting Mir for, what has now become, a prolonged ad hoc recruitment.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry had added the name of Zahid Mir to the ECL.

Previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had appointed Zahid Mir as chief financial officer of the OGDCL and also handed him over the office of the managing director with a monthly pay package of Rs 6 million.

The NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Mir on March 7, 2019 and directed him to appear before the investigation team and record the statement in the said case.

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had assigned this multi-million corruption scam to NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad director general in 2018 with instructions to launch an investigation into the case.