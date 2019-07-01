Man kills wife, nine others and burned them in Multan

MULTAN: Nine of a family were killed and then set on fire in Multan’s Ahsanabad area, according to City Police Officer Imran Mahmood.

The accused, Ajmal, had arrived from Saudi Arabia a few days ago and suspected that his wife was cheating on him. Ajmal, with assistance from another accused, Rashid, shot his wife, mother-in-law, and others present at his in-law’s house and then set the property on fire.

Speaking to the media, CPO Multan stated that 10 people, which included three women, had died in the incident.

Police said that the suspect identified as Ajmal killed his wife, children and sister-in-law with his father Zafar.

Ajmal used to work in Saudi Arabia and had returned a few days ago, police said, adding that both son and father have been arrested.

IG Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan taking notice of the incident, directed CPO Multan Imran Mehmood to reach the scene of the incident and take immediate action against the accused.

Two suspects have been arrested by the police, while one remains at large.