Zardari arrested in Park Lane case by NAB

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in the Park Lane case as well.

The NAB has already arrested the former president in the fake bank accounts case.

There are allegations on Zardari of purchasing 2,460 kanal land in Islamabad through the park lane company.

The property is worth Rs2 billion, which was purchased in Rs620 million, said NAB sources.

In the next 24 hours, former president Zardari can be presented before an accountability court.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is also a suspect in the Park Lane case, added sources.

In June, the NAB had arrested Zardari from the federal capital in the fake bank accounts case which pertains to transactions worth over Rs35 billion to the private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.