Kriti pens heartfelt note after wrapping up shoot for ‘Panipat’

The beautiful actress Kriti Sanon will soon share screen space with Arjun Kapoor in ‘Panipat’.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, the film is a period drama based on the third battle of Panipat and went on floors in November 2018.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming note, thanking her co-star Arjun Kapoor and director Ashutosh Gowarikar after wrapping shoot of the film.

The caption is, “Wrapped up ‘Panipat’! There is no other way of shutting him up! Haha! Thank you @arjunkapoor for being such a lovely and entertaining co-star! With no ice to break, I’m glad we went on this journey together and I found an amazing friend in you! And Ashu sir! You’re the best! Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity and for adding so many flavours to Parvati’s character. Thank you for always hearing me out and finding her with me at every step! You create magic and in the calmest manner ever! And I’m honoured to be a part of this magic! @ashutoshgowariker @sunita.gowariker PS That’s literally us, always wondering! @agppl”

Kapoor plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau and has shaved his head off for the role. The actor also gained some weight and fans were intrigued with his transformation. ‘Panipat’ also features Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in pivotal roles and is slated to release in December this year.