Ananya launches initiative against social media bullying

Actress Ananya Panday has launched a special initiative, So Positive against social media bullying on the occasion of World Social Media Day. The initiative aims at spreading awareness about social media bullying and introduce measures that can be taken by the victims in order to deal with it. The 20-year-old actress, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year 2’, announced her new initiative So Positive as a Digital Social Responsibility on her social media accounts. “A part of growing up is taking responsibility and as a woke Millennial I, Ananya Panday introduce y’all to my Digital Social Responsibility initiative So+,” the actress wrote on Instagram. She also launched the logo of the initiative on the photo-video sharing platform.