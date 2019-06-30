Accused demand verdict in Imran Farooq case

The arrested suspects in the murder case of British-Pakistani politician Imran Farooq have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), pleading it to conclude their trails at the earliest. The plea filed by the accused urges the IHC chief justice to swiftly conclude the trial and subsequently fix date to announce the verdict. “The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been probing the case for last five year. The suspects are being exploited as the FIA keeps on asking for more time in their investigation,” the petition read. It needs to be noted here that an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had rejected the FIA’s plea seeking more time to collect evidence in the case. Other than that, the ATC had summoned the FIA’s final argument in the case on June 20.