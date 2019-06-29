Globalisation over protectionism

The outcome of the 14th G20 summit recently held in Osaka was quite noteworthy. Talks between Washington, DC and Beijing were essentially back on track with President Donald Trump signalling to end the trade war. Even Huawei- a key bone of contention-was allowed to buy equipment from US-based clients, though it cannot be sold anything yet from such clients.

Interestingly, the Trump administration had been adamant on raising tariffs on Chinese goods as part of a protectionist policy adopted since taking over in January 2017. However, it seems to have placed them on hold as per Beijing’s pressing desire at the summit. Perhaps, it realised that the Chinese are indispensable trading partners whom it cannot keep distant for long enough. The global economy significantly relies on China owing to its clout over cheap labour and production.

The ease in escalatory tactics is a positive sign for US-China relations, and of course the world at-large. Several states are already affected by economic slowdown which may result in a financial crisis that would place the Great Depression and the 2007 meltdown to shame. Perhaps, now is the best time to introspect and push for further inclusiveness and globalisation. America’s protectionism and Great Britain’s Brexit shamble would result in nothing but an increase in poverty and meltdown.

The Japanese, as hosts, were smart enough to realise that trade wars and isolationist approaches would invite a plethora of crises. Hence, chose to endorse a sustained globalisation.

On the other hand, Great Britain has become a leading player for its commitment on pursuing a robust policy adopted to contain climate change in light of the 2015 Paris agreement. Of the 20 states in attendance, the US was the only one which refused to pledge. This was unsurprising given Trump administration’s concerns over energy security.

Nevertheless, climate change is an imminent threat to humanity which Washington needs to realise soon for the sake of future generations. Relying on sustainable energy means is the only way forward to protect the planet’s scarce resources and, subsequently, reduce the impact of drastic changes to the environment. Not mentioning the fact that several parts of Eurasia and Africa are reeling from unexpected weather conditions.

In broader perspective, the G20’s commitment to ensure sustainable global development must be adopted universally. While it may not be ideally possible, its viability is prospective for humanity’s best interests given that the group amounts to 80% of global trade. *